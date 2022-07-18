Varun Gandhi criticises 5% GST on pre-packaged food items

The BJP MP Varun Gandhi slams government's move to impose a 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on pre-packaged and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses and flour weighing less than 25 kg

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Monday criticised the imposition of GST on packaged food items such as milk, curd and rice, saying this will hurt people already struggling with “record-breaking unemployment”.

A 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) has kicked in on pre-packaged and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses and flour weighing less than 25 kg.

The Union finance ministry issued a set of frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the levy of the GST on items ranging from cereals and pulses to curd, butter and lassi. Gandhi tweeted, “This decision taken amid record-breaking unemployment will put more financial burden on the middle class families, especially struggling youngsters living in rented houses. We are hurting them at a time when they needed relief.”