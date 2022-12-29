Uzbekistan says Indian cough syrup killed 18 kids, drug regulator orders probe

Uzbekistan health ministry claims that Doc-1 Max, manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech contained traces of ethylene glycol, a dangerous component which led to the death of the children

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has initiated a probe in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to a cough syrup manufactured by an Indian firm, official sources said on Thursday (December 29).

The health ministry of Uzbekistan has claimed that the 18 children had consumed cough syrup, Doc-1 Max, manufactured by Noida-based Marion Biotech. Hasan Harris, legal representative of Marion Biotech, said the governments of both countries are looking into the matter and inquiring.

“There is no problem from our end and no issue in testing. We have been there for the past ten years. Once the government report will come, we will look into it. For now the manufacturing has stopped,” Harris said.

According to the ministry, chemical ethylene glycol was found in a batch of syrup during laboratory tests. Sources said the Drugs Controller General of India has sought more information regarding the incident from the Uzbek regulator.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the health ministry of Uzbekistan claimed that the cough syrup, Doc-1 Max, manufactured by Marion Biotech, a Noida-based company on lab testing was found to contain ethylene glycol, the chemical which could have caused the poisoning.

The release said that the syrup was consumed without prescription and the children died after consuming it in a higher dose.

While preliminary laboratory examination found the presence of ethylene glycol in a certain batch of the cough syrup, the statement added to say that the component was toxic in nature and ingesting 1-2 ml/kg of 95 per cent concentrated solution can trigger severe conditions including convulsions, vomiting, dizziness, cardiovascular issues, and kidney failure.

Traces of ethylene glycol were also found in the four other cough syrups manufactured in India which were linked to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia.

The statement said that the cough syrup was bought over the counter by parents at the advice of chemists as a medicine for common cold.

The affected children reportedly consumed 2.5 to 5 ml of the syrup at least thrice or four times a day for two to seven days. The statement said that while the medicine should not be taken at normal body temperature and only when the temperature is between 38 to 38.5 degrees Celsius, 100-125 mg should be administered to children under the age of one, 200 mg for children between one and three years and 250 mg for children between three and five years.

Doc-1 Max cough syrups were banned for sale after 21 cases of kidney damage and failure in children was reported over two months at the Samarkand Regional Children’s Multidisciplinary Medical Center, while 15 of 17 children who were unable to produce urine and had to undergo dialysis, died.

Earlier this year, similar deaths were reported in Gambia after the children allegedly consumed India-made cough syrups that had the chemicals ethylene glycol and di-ethylene glycol, produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

Although a committee of the Gambian National Assembly has linked the deaths to the Indian cough syrups, the Indian government has asserted that the medicines were found to be of standard quality after being examined by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and the State Drug Controller and no traces of the drugs diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol were found in the said batches.

