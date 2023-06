US President, First Lady host PM Modi for intimate dinner at White House

The dinner featured the president's favourite foods, including pasta and ice cream, the White House said.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday (June 21) hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an intimate dinner at the White House.

Modi was received by the president and the first lady, and before entering the building, they posed for photos and were seen chatting.

“When friends meet! PM @narendramodi arrives at the @WhiteHouse for a private engagement with @POTUS @JoeBiden, @FLOTUS @DrBiden and family. An occasion for two leaders who share close bonds of friendship to cherish special moments together,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

According to the White House, this evening, the president, the first lady and the prime minister also enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India.

The dinner featured the president’s favourite foods, including pasta and ice cream, it said.

They were joined by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, the White House said.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and Deputy Chief of Protocol Aseem Vohra were seen entering the White House.

Earlier in the day, Jill Biden hosted Modi at the National Science Foundation (NSF), where they participated at an event to highlight shared priorities of India and the US around education and workforce.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden and the First Lady will host a State Dinner at the South Lawn of the White House, which is expected to be attended by 400 guests. Prime Minister Modi visit also includes an address by him to the joint session of the US Congress.

The White House also said that as the official gift, the president and first lady will present Prime Minister Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century.

They will also gift Modi a vintage American camera, accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastmans Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography, it said.

Modi arrived in Washington from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

He is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady.

Education is a cornerstone of the bond between the United States and India.

