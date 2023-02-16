US defence team leaves Sri Lanka after talks on Colombo’s military brass

The delegation included Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Jedidiah Royal

A 29-member US delegation comprising defence officials has left Sri Lanka after an overnight trip that apparently involved discussions with the island nation’s military brass.

Two US Air Force planes, said to be C-17 Globe masters, flew into the Katunayake International Airport on Tuesday on the outskirts of Colombo carrying the team members. The delegation included Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Jedidiah Royal. The Americans were escorted to Colombo from the airport amid tight security.

The US embassy in Colombo refused to comment on the visit. The delegation reportedly met Sri Lankan military leaders. The two US planes left Sri Lanka on Wednesday afternoon.

Sri Lanka enjoys close military ties with India, a US ally, but Washington looks down upon military cooperation between Colombo and Beijing.

Advertisement

A visit by a Chinese vessel alleged to be a spy ship to Sri Lanka last year led to a blazing diplomatic row involving Beijing, Colombo and New Delhi.