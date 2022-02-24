Unprovoked, horrific; will respond in decisive way: US, UK on Russia’s attack on Ukraine

Unfazed by sanctions imposed by Western powers, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday night announced a “special military operation” on Ukraine

The Western powers on Thursday condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine after Prime Minister Putin, unfettered by Western sanctions, decided to launch a “special military operation” aimed at “demilitarisation and denazification” of its neighbouring nation.

Russia claims to have neutralised Ukranian military airbases and air defence systems at Kyiv and says a “full-scale invasion” is currently underway.

Expressing shock and dismay over the surprise attack by Russia, US President Joe Biden America and its allies will respond to the crisis in a united and decisive way.

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way,” he said in a statement.

Biden said he will meet US’s allies to take a call on action to be taken against Russia for its “act of aggression against Ukraine.”

“The world will hold Russia accountable. I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight, Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine,” he said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was “appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine” and has touched based with the country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the next course of action.

Echoing Biden’s statement, he in a tweet said UK and its allies will respond decisively.

“I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and its allies will respond decisively,” he tweeted.

Condemning the Russian attack on Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz calling it a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe.

The chancellor said that the Russian attack on Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law.

“It cannot be justified by anything,” he said in a written statement.

He added that Germany condemns this reckless act by President Putin in the strongest possible terms.

Scholz said “our solidarity is with Ukraine and its people. Russia must stop this military action immediately”.

He added Germany would coordinate closely with others within the framework of the Group of Seven, NATO and the European Union.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres termed the attack on Ukraine as the “saddest moment” in his tenure, while Security Council members blasted Putin leader for the “unprovoked” and “unjustified” action and for “delivering a message of war”.

“This is the saddest moment in my tenure as Secretary-General of the United Nations. I started this meeting of the Security Council addressing President Putin and telling him from the bottom of my heart: Stop your troops from an offensive against Ukraine, give peace a chance because too many people have died,” Guterres told reporters at the UN headquarters as he came out of an emergency Security Council meeting on Ukraine late Wednesday night.

During the meeting President Putin announced a special military operation in the Donbas and required the Ukrainian troops to lay down their arms, he noted.

“So, in the present circumstances I must change my appeal, Guterres said. I must say, President Putin: In the name of humanity bring your troops back to Russia. In the name of humanity, do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century, with consequences not only devastating for Ukraine, not only tragic for the Russian Federation, but for the entire world,” he said.

The UN chief said the impact of the attack “we cannot even foresee in relation to the consequences for the global economy in a moment when we are emerging from the COVID (pandemic) and so many developing countries absolutely need to have space for the recovery which would be very, very difficult, with the high prices of oil, with the end of exports of wheat from Ukraine, and with the rising interest rates caused by instability in international markets.”

The announcement by Putin came just at the time the Council was meeting on the situation in Ukraine, the second such meeting this week and the fourth since January 31.

Council members made their remarks calling for de-escalation, restraint and diplomacy just as explosions and artillery fire were beginning to be reported from eastern Ukraine. Several Council members, including permanent members US, UK and France, took the floor again after making their initial statements to react to Putin’s announcement.

Putin on Thursday announced a special military operation in eastern Ukraine, claiming its intention to protect civilians. In a televised address, Putin said Russia’s move to launch a special military operation in Ukraine came in response to threats emanating from that country. He also warned other countries that if they attempted to interfere with the Russian military operation they would see consequences they have never seen.

(With inputs from agencies)