“Unacceptable,” says India after China issues stapled visas to Arunachal players

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the country has lodged its "strong protest" with the Chinese side on the matter and there should be no discrimination on the basis of domicile or ethnicity in the visa regime for Indian citizens

India has lashed out at China over the issuance of stapled visas to a few sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh, calling it an “unacceptable” behaviour by the neighbouring country.

Asserting that India reserves the right to “suitably respond” to such actions, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the country has lodged its “strong protest” with the Chinese side on the matter and there should be no discrimination on the basis of domicile or ethnicity in the visa regime for Indian citizens.

People familiar with the matter said the visit of a 12-member team of Wushu players to China’s Chengdu to compete at the World University Games was called off on Wednesday (July 26) night as three players from Arunachal Pradesh in the group were given stapled visas. The decision to put on hold the teams travel was taken after the government examined the matter.

“It has come to our notice that stapled visas were issued to some of our citizens representing the country in an international sporting event in China,” Bagchi said. “This is unacceptable and we have lodged our strong protest with the Chinese side reiterating our consistent position on the matter and India reserves the right to suitably respond to such actions,” Bagchi said while addressing a media briefing.

“Our long-standing and consistent position is that there should be no discrimination or differential treatment on the basis of domicile or ethnicity in the visa regime for Indian citizens holding valid Indian passports,” he said.

While other members of the team received normal visas, the players from Arunachal Pradesh were given stapled visas, the people cited above said.

In the past too, China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh a part of its own territory, had issued stapled visas to Indians from the state, drawing sharp reactions from New Delhi. China has been laying claims over Arunachal Pradesh saying it is part of Southern Tibet. In April, India outrightly rejected China’s renaming of some places in Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is an integral part of India and assigning “invented” names does not alter this reality.

