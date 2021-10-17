Two labourers shot dead in Kashmir as militants step up attack on civilians

Militants shot dead two non-local labourers in Kashmir late on Sunday, according to reports. Details are awaited but the killings, if confirmed, would follow a spate of attacks on civilians in the past few days

Kashmir’s deceptive calm was shattered in the first week of October as unidentified assailants gunned down at least five civilians – including a well-known chemist – in a span of 48 hours in the heart of the capital Srinagar.

Of the five, four were killed in various parts of the summer capital Srinagar. One was a street vendor from Bihar while the remaining four were locals.

Makhan Lal Bindroo, the owner of one of Srinagar’s best-known pharmacy, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Tuesday evening at his shop.

According to available details, the 68-year-old was shot point blank. The wounded Bindroo was immediately removed to a nearby hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

About seven kilometres from Srinagar’s Iqbal Park where Bindroo was shot dead, a street vendor selling bhelpuri was also shot point blank at Madina Chowk in Hawal area. The police identified the slain as Virender Paswan.

A significant number of migrant labourers from Bihar, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and other states live in rented accommodations in Hawal. Most of them work as painters, masons, carpenters, daily wagers, hawkers and vendors in various parts of Kashmir. Some also refer to Hawal as ‘Bihari Chowk’.

On the same evening, October 5, suspected militants also shot dead Mohammad Shafi Lone, reportedly president of a local taxi stand in Naidkhai, Shahgund area in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Before these three killings on October 5, two more civilians were shot dead by suspected militants on October 3. The slain belonged to Batamaloo and Chattabal areas in Srinagar.