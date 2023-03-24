Twitter to remove blue checkmarks on April 1; here are Twitter Blue prices for India

"To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” the social media platform said.

As promised by Elon Musk, Twitter, on April 1, will start removing verified blue checkmarks from accounts that were previously verified.

In an announcement on Friday (March 24), Twitter said it is winding down the “legacy” verified programme and removing all blue checkmarks from accounts. However, if one wants to keep the blue checkmarks, he/she can sign up for subscription-based Twitter Blue.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” Twitter posted and shared a link to sign up for Twitter Blue.

Also read: Twitter fires senior exec who slept on office floor, led Twitter Blue relaunch

Advertisement

It also posted a link where organisations can sign up for “Verified Organisations”.

After buying Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, Musk had said he will start removing blue checkmarks from accounts.

“Far too many corrupt legacy Blue “verification” checkmarks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months,” Musk had tweeted in reply to a post from a Twitter user in November, 2022.

Far too many corrupt legacy Blue “verification” checkmarks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

Twitter Blue charges in India

According to Twitter Blue’s sign up page, Twitter users in India have to pay Rs 6,800 if opting for an annual plan. However, if you go for a monthly plan, it is Rs 650 per month which comes to Rs 7,800 per year.

Also read: Elon Musk vs Halli: Here’s what happened on Twitter

“Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved,” says the sign up page of Twitter Blue.

Among the Twitter Blue features are “Edit Tweet, 1080p video uploads, Reader, custom navigation, Bookmark Folders, Top Articles and more.”

As per Twitter, Twitter Blue accounts will soon get “Rocket to the top of replies, mentions and search. Tweets from verified users will be prioritized — helping to fight scams and spam.” And, also 50% fewer ads in the home timeline.

Twitter Blue accounts can also post “Longer Tweets. Creates Tweets, replies and Quotes up to 4,000 characters long.” They can “edit a Tweet up to 5 times within 30 minutes.”