Twitter seeks 8 weeks to appoint grievance officer in India

Statement comes two days after Delhi HC told Twitter that it cannot take "as long as it wants" to appoint the officers

Social networking giant Twitter told the Delhi High Court on Thursday (July 8) that it needs eight weeks to appoint a grievance officer in India according to the new IT rules. The social media company also stated that it had appointed an interim chief compliance officer in India two days ago.

The statement comes two days after the Delhi High Court pulled up the US-based social micro-blogging site for non-compliance with the IT Rules and said that Twitter cannot take “as long as it wants” to appoint the officers in India according to the new IT Act. The new IT Act mandates that social media companies should have a resident grievance officer (RGO), chief compliance officer, and nodal contact person. The court gave Twitter time till Thursday to submit the details as to when it can appoint the officers.

On June 27, Dharmendra Chatur, Twitter’s interim RGO in India, had resigned amid differences with the Centre over the new rules. The social media giant then appointed US resident Jeremy Kessel as the RGO, which went against the norms of the new IT rules, which specifies that the appointed officers should be residents of India.

Twitter said that it is accepting applications for the position of the RGO and nodal contact person, and it sought eight weeks to do so. The micro-blogging site also said that it is setting up a liaison office in India which will be its permanent address for physical contact in the country.