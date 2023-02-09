Twitter faces global outage; users say ‘unable to tweet, follow’

Users said they were unable to post fresh tweets, follow accounts and send direct messages on Twitter. Many of them received alerts of having reached their “tweet limit” when they tried to send tweets

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were hit by outage as users across the globe complained of being unable to access these social networking apps. Reports say a majority of complaints were received from the US.

Users said they were unable to post fresh tweets, follow accounts and send direct messages on Twitter. Many of them received alerts of having reached their “tweet limit” when they tried to send tweets.

Many received messages like “you are unable to follow more people at this time” along with a link to the company’s policy link of follow limits when they tried to follow other Twitter handles.

Twitter’s support team has acknowledged the outage and said they are working to resolve it.

“Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed,” the Twitter team posted from its support account.

As per Twitter’s policy, a user can send 2,400 tweets per day or 100 an hour and can follow 400 accounts in a single day, more than a standard user’s capacity to tweet or follow.

An outage was also reported for Facebook and Instagram by outage tracking portal Downdetector. According to reports, technical glitch was reported by around 12,000 Facebook users and 7,000 Instagrammers.

