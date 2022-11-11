TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies at 46 after collapsing in gym

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, one of the most recognisable faces in the world of television, particularly known for his roles in shows like Kkusum and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, died on November 11 at the age of 46

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, one of the most recognisable faces in the world of television, particularly known for his roles in shows like Kkusum and Kasautii Zindagi Kay, died on Friday at the age of 46. The actor passed away while working out at a gym in the morning at 11am. He is survived by his supermodel wife, Alesia Raut, and two children.

His sudden death sent shock waves across the television industry with fans and stars condoling the death. Yesteryear actress Aruna Irani, also expressed her shock over his death saying he was too young for death. The late actor Surryavanshi had acted her home production, Zameen se Aassman Tak.

Actor Jay Bhanushali condoled Surryavanshi’s death in an Instagram story posting a photo of the 46-year-old and wrote, “gone too soon”. Former cricketer Salil Ankola also mourned the actor’s death. “Gone too soon. Rest in peace, my friend. No words to express my grief,” Ankola wrote on Instagram.

Also read: Puneeth Parva: Massive tribute event in Bengaluru for actor’s first death anniversary

Advertisement

Career graph

Surryavanshi had started his career as a model and then made his debut with Kkusum. He was also a part of several other TV shows including, Balaji’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sufiyana Ishq Mera, Ziddi Dil Maane Na and Waaris. His role as Akshay in the Zee TV show Mamta garnered him a big fan following as well.

His last projects include TV shows Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, where he had played the lead role of Kuldeep Chaddha and Ziddi Dil Maane Na, where he essayed the role of Major Param Shergill.

Surryavanshi’s first wife was Ira Chaudhary, a media personnel, whom he divorced in 2015. He then married supermodel Alesia Raut in 2017. The actor had a daughter from his first marriage, while Alesia had a son from her previous marriage