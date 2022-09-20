TTD to release online special darshan tickets from September 21

The TTD also said that the window for the booking of Arjitha Seva tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva and Sahasra Deepalankara seva in November, will open at 3 pm on Wednesday

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the online quota of special entry tickets for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala for November, at 9 am on Wednesday (September 21). The tickets will cost ₹300 per head.

The TTD also said that the window for the booking of Arjitha Seva tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva and Sahasra Deepalankara seva in November, will open at 3 pm on Wednesday. These tickets will be given on a first-come-first-serve basis as per their availability, the temple administration said in a release.

Those wanting to participate in the electronic dip system for other Arjitha Sevas for the month of November can also enrol their names from September 21.

That apart, the Angapradakshinam tokens for October will be released on the TTD’s website by 9 am of September 22. The TTD, however, clarified that tickets for the same for October 1 to 5 have already been blocked.