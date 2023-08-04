Truth always triumphs, I thank people for support: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge declared that this triumph was not solely Rahul Gandhi's but a victory for both the nation's citizens and its democratic principles.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his belief in the victory of truth and extended gratitude to the public for their support, following the Supreme Court’s decision to suspend his conviction in a defamation case.

Advertisement

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said this victory was not just for Gandhi but for the people of the country and democracy.

He also wondered how much time it will take now to reinstate Gandhi as it had taken just 24 hours after his conviction for disqualifying him from Lok Sabha.

Also Read: SC ruling on Rahul Gandhi: Strong vindication of truth, says Congress

“Truth always triumphs, if not today then tomorrow or the day after. I thank people for their support,” Gandhi said at a press conference.

Kharge said, “It is a very happy day for us, democracy has won, Constitution has won. I welcome the Supreme Court judgment, the Constitution is still alive,” he added.

Speaking at the same press conference, held soon after party workers welcomed Gandhi at the All-India Congress Committee headquarters here, Abhishek Singhvi said everyone was now looking forward to hearing the former party president speak in Parliament.

(With agency inputs)