Top Maoist leader Teltumbde among 26 rebels killed in Maharashtra encounter

At least 26 Maoists were killed on Saturday in an encounter with police in eastern Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district. The district shares border with Chhattisgarh.

The gunbattle took place in the morning at Korchi in Mardintola forest area when a C-60 police commando team was conducting a search operation led by additional SP Soumya Munde, PTI reported.

Milind Teltumbde, a member of the Maoists’ central committee, was among the 26 killed.

Teltumbde was also the head of the newly formed MMC zone (Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh confluence).

“After primary identification process, Teltumbde was one of the 26 Maoists killed in Saturday’s encounter,” Gadchiroli superintendent of police Ankit Goyal told Hindustan Times on Sunday.

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said the police were verifying if Teltumbde, one of the key accused in the Koregaon Bhima-Maoists links case, was among those killed.

Gadchiroli district Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal said they had recovered the bodies of 26 Maoists so far from the forest. While the identity of the slain Naxals was yet to be ascertained, according to sources a top rebel leader was suspected to be among them.

Four police personnel were also seriously injured in the action and were taken to Nagpur by helicopter for treatment.