Tobacco product packs to display new health warning, image from Dec 1

According to the ministry, all tobacco products manufactured or imported, or packaged on or after 1st December 2022, shall display “Image with the textual Health Warning as ‘TOBACCO CAUSES PAINFUL DEATH’"

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday (July 29) issued new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs, which will come into effect from December 1, 2022.

The ministry said it has made an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008 vide GSR 592 (E) dated 21st July 2022 “The Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Third Amendment Rules, 2022”. The amended rules will be applicable from 1 December 2022.

The new set of specified health warnings shall be, “Image 1, shall be valid for a period of twelve months following its commencement from 1st December 2022. Image 2, which shall come into effect following the end of twelve months from the date of commencement of specified health warning of Image 1,” the ministry said in a statement while sharing the two images.

According to the ministry, all tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after 1st December 2022, shall display “Image-1 with the textual Health Warning as ‘TOBACCO CAUSES PAINFUL DEATH’ and those manufactured or imported or packaged on or after 1st December 2023 shall display Image-2 with the textual Health Warning ‘TOBACCO USERS DIE YOUNGER’”.

Further, it stated, “Any person engaged directly or indirectly in the manufacture, production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages shall have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed.

“Violation of the above mentioned provision is a punishable offence with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003.”