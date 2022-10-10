TN, Puducherry women among biggest users of safe menstrual products

UP tops list of states where most women still use cloth; Bihar reports the least use of hygienic menstrual products

Fifty per cent of girls and women in the 15–24 age group in India still use cloth during menstruation, according to the National Family Health Survey – 5 (NFHS-5)

These data are based on the responses of 2.4 lakh women in the 15–24 age group across India who took part in the NFHS-5 (2019-21) survey. However, these women do not use cloth exclusively. They may use a sanitary pad occasionally and frequently use cloth.

The good news is that the use of cloth (regularly or occasionally) dropped to 50 per cent in 2019–20 compared to 62 per cent in 2015–16. Evidently, more women are opting for safer menstrual protection, as 78 per cent in the 15–24 age group reported using a hygienic method, such as locally-made napkins, sanitary napkins, tampons, and menstrual cups. These figures are for 2019–20. In 2015-16, only 58 per cent of girls and women in the same age group reported using hygienic menstrual protection.

How the states performed

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh were the worst performers, while Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry were the best. With 69.4 per cent of girls and women aged 15–24 still resorting to cloth pads, UP is yet to beat the national average of the 2015–16 survey.

So is Assam, with 69.1 per cent of girls and women still using cloth. The largely tribal state of Chhattisgarh reported 68.6 per cent cloth use. Bihar—where the MD of the Bihar Women and Child Development Corporation mocked a schoolgirl for requesting sanitary pads at cheaper rates — still has 67.5 per cent girls and women using cloth. In fifth position, MP reported 64.8 per cent cloth use.

Best performers

Coming to the best performers, Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only 8.2 per cent cloth use. Around 10.2 per cent of girls and women in the 15–24 age group in Chandigarh still use cloth, while 11.1 per cent do so in Mizoram. Among the big states, Tamil Nadu did surprisingly well by reporting only 12.7 per cent cloth use in that demographic. Puducherry came next, with 13.2 per cent cloth use.

It may be noted that while cloth napkins are viewed as being more environment-friendly, the reuse of unclean cloth increases the risk of infections. It has been repeatedly reported that a large chunk of girls drop out of school when they start menstruating because of the lack of hygienic toilets in schools and access to safer products.

More women using hygienic methods

Expectedly, women in the lowest wealth quintile are three times more likely to use cloth than those in the highest wealth quintile, says the survey. The figures are 75 per cent and 23 per cent, respectively.

Of the girls and women who use hygienic menstrual products, 64 per cent prefer sanitary napkins, while 15 per cent make do with locally-made napkins.

Among the states, Andaman and Nicobar Islands scored the best (98.8 per cent) in the use of a hygienic method (regularly or occasionally). Tamil Nadu (98.4 per cent), Goa (per cent), Haryana (93.5 per cent), and Telangana (93.4 per cent) followed close behind. Also, Punjab, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram reported more than 90 per cent use of hygienic menstrual products among the 15–24 age group.

With only 59.2 per cent use of safe menstrual products, Bihar scored the lowest. MP (60.9 per cent), Meghalaya (65.3 per cent), Gujarat (66.9 per cent), Assam (67 per cent) are among the states that must go a long way to catch up.

It may be noted that several women use both cloth and other hygienic methods. Hence, there is an overlap in the numbers.