TN, Puducherry, southern Andhra brace for Cyclone Mandous as IMD issues alert  

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coast as the deep depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm Mandous.

“Deep Depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Mandous” pronounced as “Man-Dous” (cyclone alert for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts): Yellow Message,” the IMD tweeted on early Thursday (December 8) morning.

The IMD had earlier predicted that several states will receive heavy rainfall under the influence of the cyclonic storm. While the weathermen have forecast light to moderate rainfall at most places, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal while isolated heavy rainfall have been predicted over adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalseema on Thursday.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rains in several regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh on December 10. While squally winds are expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh till December 10, IMD said it will gradually reduce to 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph by December 10 afternoon and then to 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph by the night.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Southeast Bay of Bengal till December 10, while the governments of the three states are bracing to face the impact of the cyclone.

“Our team is ready with all kinds of equipment. Our team members are trained in their areas. Whenever we get a call for help, we’ll immediately rush to the spot,” Sandeep Kumar, Commander and Sub-Inspector, 4 battalion, NDRF Arakkonam, told ANI, on the preparation ahead of the cyclone in Chennai.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangaswamy on Thursday chaired a review meeting of the Puducherry Disaster Management Authority to take stock of the situation.

Andhra Pradesh’s Chittor’s district collector Y Harinarayanan also conducted a review meeting with concerned district and mandal level officials on Wednesday and instructed them to make advance arrangements for relief operations for four days starting December 8.

“For four days from the 8th to 11th of this month, the officials and staff of all departments should be alert as part of the advance arrangements of the district administration in the background of Mandous cyclone. Mainly, the Tahsildars should coordinate with the officials of all departments and secretariat staff to take measures to prevent any loss of life by regularly assessing the speed of water flow at the brooks, bends and ponds and moving the people in the low-lying areas to the rehabilitation centers and making the minimum arrangements for them,” he told officials at the meeting.