TN money laundering case: SC dismisses pleas of Senthil Balaji, wife against his arrest

Senthil Balaji was arrested on June 14 in a money laundering case arising out of the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the state's transport department

The Supreme Court on Monday (August 7) dismissed pleas of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji and his wife Megala challenging the Madras High Court order upholding his arrest in a money laundering case.

Supreme Court dismisses plea of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and his wife challenging the Madras High Court's judgment order which held legal his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case. Dismissing the plea of Balaji, SC allows his custodial… pic.twitter.com/eNW3t8nl39 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh also referred to a large bench the issue that police custody is not permissible beyond first 15 days of remand.

Balaji, who continues to be a minister without portfolio in the Tamil Nadu government even after his arrest on June 14, and his wife assailed a Madras High Court order upholding his arrest by the probe agency in a money laundering case arising out of the alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the state’s transport department.

