Watch: Tiger pounces on bear, only to run away for its own sake

An old video of a bear foiling a tiger’s half-hearted attack has gone viral after an Indian Forest Service officer shared it on social media recently.

The clip was filmed three years ago at Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park and shared on Twitter by IFS Susanta Nanda.

Bear takes the prank seriously.

The video showed a tiger moving quietly towards a sloth bear. The bear seemed to be looking for food, unaware of the big cat’s presence behind. The tiger closed in slowly and stunned the bear with its paws. The bear responded in no time by returning the attack and made the tiger run for his own safety instead. IFS Nanda uploaded the video on Thursday and since then it has received more than 16,000 views.

One Twitter user said: “Tiger had to repeatedly shout it’s a prank bro,it’s a prank bro.. situation is bad for pranksters.”

Another user said: “That Tiger in bed story was a lie.”