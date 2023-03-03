Thrown out of home with 2 kids: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife tells HC

The actor’s wife and her two children -- a 12-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son -- have been thrown out of the home with just Rs 81 in her possession, her lawyer told the court

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife Aaliya on Friday informed the Bombay High Court that she and her two minor kids have been thrown out of her mother-in-law’s residence in suburban Mumbai and they have no financial support.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, appearing for the actor’s wife, told a bench of Justices AS Gadkari and PD Naik that the situation between the estranged couple was hostile. The bench was hearing a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition filed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui seeking a direction to his estranged wife to produce his children before the court.

The 48-year-old actor had claimed that his wife had brought the children from Dubai to India without informing him and the change of location was affecting their education as they were not attending school. Nawazuddin’s wife had been living with the children at her mother-in-law’s residence in Mumbai.

Last week, the high court had suggested the couple to amicably resolve issues related to the children and sought to know from the wife about their education.

On Friday, advocate Siddiquee told the court that the actor’s wife and her two children — a 12-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son — have been thrown out of the home with just Rs 81 in her possession.

The three are now living with a relative, he said. While the boy was too young to say anything, the girl has categorically refused to meet her father, he added. The court directed advocate Siddiquee to put all these details in an affidavit and posted the matter for further hearing after a week.

