They don’t tolerate ‘single engine’ govts anywhere in India: Sibal’s dig at Centre

Sibal said the Delhi Service Bill will allow the Centre to control services of bureaucrats in the Delhi government to further emasculate the autonomy necessary for representative democracy

With Parliament passing the contentious Delhi Services Bill, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday (August 8) took a swipe at the Centre, saying it doesn’t tolerate single engine governments anywhere in India.

Advertisement

Parliament on Monday (August 8) passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, that gives the central government control over bureaucrats in the Delhi government with the Rajya Sabha approving it with 131 votes in favour and 102 against.

Also read: Parliament passes Delhi Services Bill; ‘black day for democracy,’ says Kejriwal

In a tweet, Sibal said, “NCT of Delhi (Amendment Bill) 2023 approved by Parliament. Allows Centre to control services of bureaucrats in the Delhi government to further emasculate the autonomy necessary for representative democracy.”

Also read: INDIA allies receive Rahul warmly in Parliament; Congress MP changes Twitter bio

“They don’t tolerate single engine governments anywhere in India!” he said on Twitter.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year (2022) and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party’s support.

He has floated a non-electoral platform Insaaf aimed at fighting injustice.