The Kerala Story: SC refuses to direct HC for urgent hearing on CBFC nod, says ‘let market decide’

The petitioner had urged the apex court to direct the Kerala High Court to hear a plea challenging the CBFC certification granted to controversial film The Kerala Story

The Supreme Court on Thursday (May 4) refused to entertain a petition challenging the certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to controversial movie The Kerala Story which is scheduled for release on May 5.

Stating that while the CBFC has already given its approval to the film, a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandarchud said it should be left on the market to decide if the film is not up to the mark.

“You must think of the actors, producer…. they have all put their labour. You must be very careful about staying films. The market will decide if it is not up to the mark…We are not inclined,” the bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the petitioner, mentioned the matter, contending that the acting chief justice of the Kerala high court said he will assign a bench but the bench was not available.

“Your lordships had said that we can approach the HC to look into urgency of matter and constitute a bench. Bench was constituted but they said they could only take up tomorrow,” Ahmadi said.

On Wednesday, the apex court had refused to entertain pleas related to the movie and asked the petitioners to approach the jurisdictional high court.

The court also refused to entertain a batch of pleas including the one filed by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind against its release over apprehensions that it may cause hatred and enmity in society, and asked the petitioners to approach the appropriate high court.

The film is based on alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS).

