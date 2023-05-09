‘The Kerala Story’ declared tax-free in UP, Yogi to attend special screening

The BJP government in Uttarakhand is likely to be the next state to give tax-free status to the movie

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (May 9) announced that his government would declare the movie “The Kerala Story” tax-free in the state.

The announcement comes a day after the Mamata Banerjee-helmed West Bengal government put a ban on the screening of the film in the state.

“‘The Kerala Story’ will be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh,” the chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, tweets CM Yogi Adityanath.

The UP chief minister is expected to watch a special screening of the film along with his entire cabinet.

Madhya Pradesh was the first state to make the film tax-free on May 6.

The BJP government in Uttarakhand is likely to be the next state to give tax-free status to The Kerala Story. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is expected to watch the movie in Dehradun on Tuesday evening (May 9), along with cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi.

Announcing a ban on the movie on Monday (May 8), the West Bengal government said the decision has been taken to “maintain peace and avoid violence”.

In Tamil Nadu, multiplex theatres stopped screening The Kerala Story, citing the law and order situation in the state.

(With inputs from agencies)