Aamir Khan on Modi’s Mann Ki Baat: ‘That is how you lead by communication’

“Mann Ki Baat” is an important piece of communication through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi connects with citizens, actor Aamir Khan said on Wednesday on the sidelines of the National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100.

The one-day conclave was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar here with Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur as the guest of honour.

The 100th episode of the prime ministers monthly radio programme is scheduled to be broadcast on April 30. “Its a very important piece of communication that the leader of the country does with the people, discussing important issues, putting forward thoughts, giving suggestions, leading… “That is how you lead by communication. You tell your people what youre looking at, how youre seeing the future, how you want your support in that. (Its an) important communication that happens in Mann Ki Baat,” Khan told

