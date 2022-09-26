Tharoor joins Rahul’s yatra, claims support from most states

Tharoor said he had met the Gandhi family and they have nothing against him contesting

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday made it clear that he would contest the upcoming Congress national presidential election and said he has support from most of the states in the country.

Addressing the media in Palakkad, where he was set to join Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Tharoor said he had met the Gandhi family and they have nothing against him contesting. “All three from the Gandhi family have told me that they have no issue. They have only good words. I was told that as the media reported, there is no official candidate as such,” Tharoor said.

Claims support from groups

He also claimed that he has support from certain other groups.

“You will know my support when I file nomination. I will file only after ensuring support from three-fourths of states in the country. Many had called me asking me to stand for the polls. In Kerala also, I am sure I will get some support from certain groups,” said the Congress MP addressing the media at Palakkad.

Tharoor’s comments came amid a crisis in the Rajasthan Congress with 90 MLAs close to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitting their resignations to Assembly Speaker C P Joshi late on Sunday, miffed with the Congress high command’s move to hand over the chief ministership to Sachin Pilot without consulting them.

Gives no comment on Rajasthan

Tharoor did not comment on the crisis saying that he was not aware of the development.

Gehlot is likely to contest against Tharoor for the party president, though he still has to initiate his nomination process. Also, in view of developments in Rajasthan it is not very clear what stand Gehlot might take and whether that would have any bearing on him contesting the party election.

Tharoor had collected the nomination form on Saturday as the process to elect next Congress chief officially began.

Candidates can file their nominations by September 30.