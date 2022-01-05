‘Thank Channi, I could return to Bathinda airport alive’: PM to officials

Modi’s convoy had got stuck in traffic in Bathinda for about 20 minutes because of a protest on Wednesday.

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi for being able to “return to the Bhatinda airport alive” after a “serious security lapse” that left him stuck on a flyover in the state for around 20 minutes.

On returning to Bhatinda airport, he reportedly told officials: “Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya (say thanks to your CM for I could return to the Bhatinda airport alive)”.

Officials at Bhatinda Airport tell ANI that PM Modi on his return to Bhatinda airport told officials there,“Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.” pic.twitter.com/GLBAhBhgL6 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

The authorities had to abort Modi’s plan to visit the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala and attend a programme unveiling development projects worth around Rs 42,750 crore in Ferozepur, after his convoy got stuck in traffic in Bathinda because of a protest.

The Union Home Ministry, in a strongly worded statement, asked the Punjab government to explain the breach.

The incident triggered angry reactions from the BJP which accused the Congress-led state government of employing “dirty tricks” that even compromised the PM’s security as it feared a “defeat” in the upcoming Assembly polls. The party also alleged CM Channi refused to pick up the phone and attend to the issue.