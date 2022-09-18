Telangana minister KTR to Indigo: ‘Start respecting local languages’

After a Twitter user claimed that a Telugu woman was forced to change her seat on an Indigo aircraft as she did not understand English or Hindi, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) has asked the airline to start respecting local languages and passengers.

On Saturday, Devasmita Chakraverty, Assistant Professor of Education at IIM Ahmedabad, shared a picture on Twitter and said the woman was forced to change her seat from the emergency exit row as she understood only Telugu and not English or Hindi.

“Indigo 6E 7297. Vijayawada (AP) to Hyderabad (Telangana), Sept 16-2022. The woman in green originally sitting in 2A (XL seat, exit row) was forced to seat 3C because she understood only Telugu, not English/Hindi. The attendant said it’s a security issue. #discrimination @IndiGo6E,” Chakraverty tweeted.

In another tweet, she wrote that were no instructions from Indigo cabin crew in Telugu when the flight was from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana.

“Flight from AP to Telangana has no instructions in Telugu, attendant said it’s a safety issue that she doesn’t understand English/Hindi. If unhappy, we (not she) should complain. No dignity, non-Hindi treated as second class citizens in their own state,” she said.

Chakraverty’s tweet caught the attention of TRS leader and minister KTR, who tweeted, “Dear @IndiGo6E Management, I request you to start respecting local languages & passengers who may not be well conversant in English or Hindi. In regional routes, recruit more staff who can speak the local language like Telugu, Tamil, Kannada etc. This will be a win-win solution.”

Till Sunday evening, Indigo had not responded to the issue.