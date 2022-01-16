Tamil Nadu shuts schools till Jan 31 for Classes 10 to 12

Amid the surge in COVID cases, holidays had earlier been declared for students of Classes 1 to 9.

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday declared holidays till January 31 for school students of Classes 10 to 12 in the wake of surging COVID cases.

Examinations scheduled from January 19 for students of Classes 10 and 12 have been postponed, the government said.

While a holiday had already been declared for students of Classes 1 to 9, physical classes were being held in schools only for those in the 10 to 12 grades.

However, considering the welfare of students against the background of rising COVID cases, an official release said “holiday is declared for students of all classes including those in grades 10, 11 and 12 till January 31.”

Fresh dates for the examinations would be announced later for Classes 10 and 12, the release added.

On January 5, announcing fresh curbs to tackle the virus spread, the state government had barred physical classes for students of Classes 1 to 9 in all schools and had permitted them only for those in Classes 10 to 12.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 23,989 new cases and 11 fatalities. This has taken the total number of cases reported so far to 29,15,948 and the death toll to 36,967.

