Tamil Nadu sanitation worker returns Rs 7-lakh gold coin found in garbage

A sanitation worker in Tamil Nadu who found a 100-gram gold coin worth ₹7.5 lakh deposited it with the authorities, who later returned it to the rightful owner.

Ganesh Raman, who works at a courier company, bought the coin and placed it under the bed – in pink wrapping paper.

His wife later said she threw the coin away along with other household waste.

Raman filed a complaint with Sathankulam police, in Thoothukudi district. The police told him someone had already found the coin and given it to the authorities.

Mary found the coin while segregating waste. Without any second thoughts, she informed her supervisor, who then handed over the gold coin to the authorities.