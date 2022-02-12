Tamil Nadu to reopen nursery and play schools on February 16

Almost all COVID-related restrictions have now been lifted in the state

The Tamil Nadu government will reopen nursery and play schools on February 16.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday to review the coronavirus scenario in the state.

Almost all COVID-related restrictions have now been lifted in the state.

As per a fresh notification on curbs applicable from February 16 to March 2, up to 200 people can now participate in weddings and related ceremonies. A hundred people can attend funerals. The ban in gatherings related to social, cultural and political events will, however, continue to be in place, an official release said.

Advertisement

Physical classes restarted on February 1 for children from Classes 1 to 12 and college students as well. The revised schedule for Classes 10 and 12 revision test was also announced by the Tamil Nadu government. The first revision test is scheduled to be conducted between February 9 and 16, and the second from March 28 to April 5.