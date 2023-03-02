Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

Former Miss Universe says she is "ready for some life again"

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Thursday said she suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago and underwent angioplasty. The former Miss Universe, who shared the health update on her official Instagram page with fans and well-wishers, said she is “ready for some life again”.

She further said the cardiologist inserted a stent in her heart during the surgery. “Keep your heart happy & courageous, and itll stand by you when you need it the most, Shona (Wise words by my father @sensubir). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back… Angioplasty done… Stent in place… and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed I do have a big heart,” said the 47-year-old actor.

Sen was recently shooting for the third season of her acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya.

Wishes pour in

There are a lot of people to thank for their “timely aid & constructive action”, something she will reserve for another social media post, said Sen.

“This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news… that all is well & I am ready for some life again! I love you guys beyond! #godisgreat,” she added.

Industry colleagues including Tabu, Poonam Dhillon, and Sophie Choudry sent their best wishes to the actor. “Lots of love super girl,” wrote Tabu in the comments section of Sens post. “Be well – you are an amazing lady! God bless you with good health always,” added Dhillon.

“Sending you love and light… I know both you and your heart will be stronger than ever,” Choudry posted.

It may be recalled that Sen was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition Addison’s disease in 2014.

With agency inputs