Surat court rejects Rahul’s plea to grant stay on conviction in defamation case

A Surat Sessions Court on Thursday rejected the application filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking stay on his conviction in the 2019 defamation case on “Modi surname” remark.

This means that the Gandhi scion will remain disqualified as Lok Sabha MP. A stay order could have paved the way for his reinstatement as MP.

Earlier, the Sessions Court had granted bail to Rahul and suspended his two-year jail sentence, pronounced by a metropolitan magistrate court on March 23, till the disposal of his appeal seeking a stay on his conviction. The court held Gandhi guilty for his remark “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname” made during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka in 2019.

Following his conviction, Rahul was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP, prompting several top leaders of Opposition parties to lash out at the government. In his appeal before the Surat district and sessions court against his two-year conviction, Rahul stated that it seemed “reasonable to argue” that the maximum sentence awarded to him was to “attract the order of disqualification (as an MP)”.