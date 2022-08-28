Supertech twin towers at Noida demolished

According to the demolition firm Edifice Engineering, over 3,500 kg of explosives were used to raze the twin towers. Just minutes after, the air quality and visibility was extremely low.

The Supertech’s illegal twin towers in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida have been demolished. The 100-metre-tall structures were reduced to dust within seconds at 2.30 pm today. Just minutes after, the air quality and visibilty was extremely low.

#WATCH | Once taller than Qutub Minar, Noida Supertech twin towers, reduced to rubble pic.twitter.com/vlTgt4D4a3 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

According to the demolition firm Edifice Engineering, over 3,500 kg of explosives were used to raze the twin towers. Over 5,000 people from Emerald Court and ATS Village societies were evacuated as the impact of the demolition was likely to be maximum in and around these areas.

Close to 500 police and traffic personnel were deployed around the twin towers and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway was shut between 2.15 pm and 2.45 pm for the demolition drive.

A no-fly zone was enforced over the city for drones and the air space within one nautical mile radius above the blast was also briefly unavailable for flights during demolition time, according to Noida Authority.

Supertech’s statement

Meanwhile, realty firm Supertech on Sunday said that the twin towers were conducted as per the building plan approved by Noida development authorities and no deviations were made, news agency PTI reported.

Supertech added that the demolition of these two towers will not impact its other real estate projects, which will be delivered to homebuyers. The towers — Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors) — are part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd and were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction. They were demolished via a ‘controlled implosion’.