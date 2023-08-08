Stop making cough syrup linked to Cameroon deaths: Drug authority tells Riemann Labs

WHO had said that cough syrup supplied in Cameroon contains unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol as contaminant

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in coordination with State Drug Controllers of Madhya Pradesh has directed pharma firm Riemann Labs to halt manufacturing of its cough syrup that was linked to deaths of children in Cameroon.

Advertisement

Also read: WHO product alert: One batch of India-made syrup in Iraq found contaminated

“In the case of Cameroon, a joint inspection was conducted by CDSCO, sub-zone Indore with SLA, Madhya Pradesh at M/s Riemann Labs, Indore and based on the findings the State Drugs Controller MP has directed the firm to stop the manufacturing activities,” Minister of State (MoS) for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (August 8).

Also read: Govt to launch Ayushman Bhav prog to achieve 100% coverage of health schemes

The World Health Organization (WHO) had on July 19 issued an alert regarding cough syrup supplied in Cameroon stating an analysis has found that the product contained “unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol as contaminants.

The makers of Naturcold listed paracetamol, phenylephrine hydrochloride, and chlorpheniramine maleate as active ingredients, and a combination of these three is used to relieve symptoms associated with the flu, common cold, and allergic rhinitis, the global health body had said.