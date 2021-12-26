India has seen a rise in cases of violence against religious minorities recently. Churches have been attacked and Christmas celebrations disrupted in many places

A statue of Jesus Christ was vandalised at a church in Ambala, Haryana, on Sunday (December 26). Police are analysing CCTV footage but are yet to identify the criminals.

“Two men jumped the boundary wall at 12:30pm and vandalised a statue of Jesus Christ at around 1:40pm. They haven’t been identified yet, police teams have been assigned to investigate it. A complaint is being lodged and action will be taken accordingly,” a police official said.

India has seen a rise in cases of violence against religious minorities recently. Churches have been attacked and Christmas celebrations disrupted in many places. Karnataka recently passed an anti-conversion bill after accusations from the ruling BJP that churches are trying to forcibly convert people into Christianity. A Christmas carnival was disrupted at a Haryana private school by a right-wing mob on Thursday.

At least a dozen states across the country – mostly in BJP-ruled north – have either passed laws, handed

Statue of Christ vandalised in Haryana as attacks against Christians spread

down court orders or are considering measures targeting minorities.