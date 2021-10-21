SRK meets son Aryan in jail: What transpired at the 20-min meet?

The two spoke on the intercom as there was a glass fencing between them

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday (October 21) met son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai where the latter has been lodged following his arrest in a case of seizure of drugs on board a cruise ship off the city coast.

The actor reached the prison located in Mumbai Central around 9 am and left at 9.35 am. The prison authorities checked the actor’s Aadhaar card and other documents and gave him a token before letting him in. Aryan is lodged in the jail’s general cell as an undertrial.

Shah Rukh Khan met his son for about 15 to 20 minutes, a prison official said, adding that there was a glass fencing between them and they spoke on the intercom. Four guards were present along with them during their conversation.

The actor was allowed to meet his son, as per the prison manual, like any other family member of a prisoner and no special treatment was given to him, the official said.

A large number of mediapersons and local residents had gathered outside the prison when the actor arrived.

Heavy police security was also deployed outside the jail premises.

Till now, family members of the prisoners were not being allowed to visit the jail in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday was the first day of visit.

Aryan Khan (23) was arrested with a few others on October 3 after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have seized drugs, including charas.

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday denied bail to Aryan Khan, observing that ‘on the face of it’, he was indulging in “illicit drug activities on a regular basis”.

His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted.

Aryan Khan subsequently moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the lower court’s order.

The HC on Thursday said it would hear his bail plea on October 26.

