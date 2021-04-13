Sputnik V jabs by April-end, India to produce 850 mn doses annually

The Russian vaccine, which has been approved for restricted emergency use against COVID-19, will be manufactured in India by five pharmaceutical majors

Around 850 million shots of Russian vaccine Sputnik V, which got the DCGA’s nod for emergency use on Monday, will be manufactured annually by five pharmaceutical companies in India, while limited shots will be available by April-end, reports said.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) green-lighted the vaccine for restricted emergency use on the recommendation of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Monday.

Sputnik V will be the third vaccine that will be administered to India’s population.

Advertisement

Related news: 300% spike in COVID cases in five election states

The DCGI had in January given the emergency use authorisation for two COVID-19 vaccines — Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.

According to sources, around 10 crore doses of the Sputnik V vaccine is likely to be imported for emergency use in the country in the next six to seven months. The SEC on Monday deliberated upon the application of Dr Reddys Laboratories seeking emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V. The vaccine is indicated for active immunisation to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 18 years and above and is to be administered intramuscularly in two doses of 0.5 ml each with an interval of 21 days.

It has to be stored at -18 degrees Celsius.

According to recommendations by the SEC, the firm has been asked to submit revised factsheets to CDSCO after incorporating the latest safety and efficacy data and other suggestions made during the meeting, another source said.

Besides, the firm should submit the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity data from the ongoing clinical trials in India and Russia for review as and when available.

The firm also has to submit safety data, including the data on AEFI and AESI with due analysis every 15 days for the first two months and monthly thereafter till the completion of the ongoing clinical trial in the country, as per the recommendations.

The SEC had reviewed the application by Dr Reddys in two meetings held on April 1 and February 24.

The health ministry earlier had said three more COVID-19 vaccines by Zydus Cadila, Biological E and Gennova are also in the pipeline and are in advanced clinical trials in India.

Global healthcare major Johnson and Johnson is in discussions with the Indian government to begin a clinical trial of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the country, the company said on Friday.

In light of the SEC meeting held on April 1, Dr Reddy’s on Monday presented the interim safety and immunogenicity data from phase 2/3 clinical trial, including GMT titres for virus neutralising antibodies, comparative phase 3 immunogenicity data generated in Indian and Russian studies and unblinded data of serious adverse events and RT-PCR positive cases among others.

Related news: Haridwar Kumbh: Protocols in place, but fear of case spike looms large

In September last year, Dr Reddy’s partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V and for its distribution rights in India.

Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 91.6 per cent in the interim analysis of phase 3 clinical trial, which included data on 19,866 volunteers in Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)