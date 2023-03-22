Spike in Covid cases: PM Modi holds high-level meet; alert in Kerala

India recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to health ministry data on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the Covid situation amid rise in cases in the country and also took stock of the public health preparedness, officials said.

India has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Rising count

The death count climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths. One death each has been reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra while one fatality was reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98 per cent.

Alert in Kerala

Meanwhile, with Covid-19 infections increasing in Kerala slightly. the state government as sounded alerts to all districts on Wednesday.

In a statement, Health Minister Veena George said there has been a little increase in the number of Covid-19 cases with the state reporting 172 cases on Tuesday.

She said Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts have more virus cases.

“There are a total of 1,026 active cases of COVID-19 and 111 people are under treatment in hospitals. All districts have been alerted,” the minister said.

She said the districts have also been directed to strengthen surveillance. A high-level meeting, chaired by George, also assessed the Covid situation in the state.

(With agency inputs)