SpiceJet grounds two pilots for Holi celebration inside cockpit

Both pilots have been off rostered pending an inquiry and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon completion of the investigation, said a spokesperson

A photograph of the celebration has also gone viral on social media with users calling the act extremely “unprofessional”. Photo credit: Twitter

SpiceJet has grounded two of its pilots for celebrating Holi inside the cockpit and risking the lives of flyers onboard Delhi-Guwahati flight on March 8.

“Two SpiceJet pilots have been de-rostered after they were found celebrating Holi while on duty last Wednesday,” a spokesperson for the airline said. Both pilots were eating gujiya and beverages kept precariously on a critical console in the cockpit on Holi.

“Both pilots have been off rostered pending an inquiry. SpiceJet has a strict policy for consumption of food inside the cockpit which is adhered by all flight crew. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken upon completion of the investigation,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

“Appalling & extremely unprofessional behaviour by @flyspicejet pilots. If the liquid (resting on the fuel cutoff levers) spills, it can short circuit the electronics affecting a range of systems and compromise the aircraft’s ability to fly safely,” remarked a Twitter user.

