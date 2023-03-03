Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital, condition stable

Under observation, Sonia's condition is stable, say doctors

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi due to fever.

According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital on Friday (March 3) her condition is stable. She was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, a spokesperson of the hospital said.

D S Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said Gandhi had been admitted to the hospital under the supervision of Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine, and his team, “on account of fever”.

“Sonia is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable,” the bulletin added.

Advertisement

(With Agency inputs)