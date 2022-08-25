Sonali Phogat’s death: Goa police files murder charges, two arrested

The arrested have been identified as Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi, who accompanied Phogat when she arrived in Goa on August 22.

The Goa Police on Thursday arrested two associates of BJP leader Sonali Phogat after a post-mortem report mentioned that there were “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body.

Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the case related to the death of the 42-year-old leader, a senior police official said.

Her brother Rinku Dhaka had filed a complaint against the two men at Anjuna Police Station on Wednesday.

On Thursday, an autopsy was conducted on Phogat’s body at the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

