Snapchat’s monthly user base in India crosses 100 million

Photo-messaging app Snapchat said on Wednesday its monthly user base in India had reached 100 million, and the company would continue to anchor its efforts towards providing more resources to its creators in the country.

Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat, virtually hosted the second edition of ‘Snap in India’ on Wednesday.

“We have made significant investments to localise the Snapchat experience for the Indian community,” Snap co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel said at the event.

“We have added culturally relevant content, developed highly active and creative local creator communities, and invested in local products, marketing initiatives, and language support,” he said.

Spiegel noted that these efforts to bring a localised experience to India had helped the company to reach the milestone and that the company will “continue to anchor our efforts around celebrating local culture and talent, while empowering, growing, and providing resources for our community of Indian creators”.

Snapchat’s app allows users to share photos with friends, and offers filters and lenses that are augmented reality-enabled.

Snap has also been partnering with a number of brands in the country. The company has announced a strategic partnership with homegrown e-commerce marketplace Flipkart to develop innovative AR experiences for e-commerce.

This will be an India-first e-commerce partnership for Snap, and Snap’s Camera Kit will be a part of Flipkart’s Camera Storefront.

While Flipkart already has an AR-enabled camera, the integration of Snap’s Camera Kit will enhance its capabilities to offer consumers an opportunity to view a wider range of products across categories.

The e-commerce landscape in India is changing rapidly with millions of new customers from all geographies looking for richer experiences online. This partnership will herald a new era in the e-commerce industry, enabling easy access for customers while driving growth for lakhs of our sellers, Jeyandran Venugopal, chief product and technology officer at Flipkart, said.