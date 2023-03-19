Skull, other body parts found in bag near Delhi Metro Site

The police suspect the body parts to be that of a woman. It has sent the parts to AIIMS Trauma Centre and is trying to identity the victim.

Parts of a human body were found in a plastic bag near Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan on Saturday. Police was tipped on Saturday afternoon and found parts of a body, including a skull, in a white plastic bag. The police suspect the body parts to be that of a woman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said they received information at 11.56 am regarding the body parts found near Sarai Kale Khan ISBT at Ring Road, adjoining the flyover, in the area under a construction site of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

On the spot

“On reaching the spot, we found some human body parts in various stages of decomposition and a bunch of hair,” the DCP said.

Police have sent the parts to AIIMS Trauma Centre and are trying to identity the victim. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, the police said.

The forensics team has investigated the spot where the parts were found.

Case of homicide

“Prima facie, a case of homicide is made out and a murder case is being registered,” said the DCP.

The case is similar to Shraddha murder case in the national capital last year, where Delhi Police had arrested a 28-year-old, Aaftab Poonawala for allegedly murdering his partner, and then dumping her body parts across the city.