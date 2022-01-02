SIT to investigate Haridwar ‘Dharma Sansad’ hate speech case

The names of Yati Narasimhanand and Sindhu Sagar were added to the FIR on Saturday, lodged in connection with the Haridwar event

A special investigating team (SIT) will investigate the hate speeches delivered at the ‘Dharma Sansad’ in Haridwar in mid-December.

It will be headed by an officer of the superintendent of police level and legal action will be taken against those found guilty, Garhwal Deputy Inspector General Karan Singh Nagnyal said on Sunday.

The event was held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar for three days from December 16.

Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (destruction, damage of a place of worship or an object held sacred) was also added to the FIR, apart from Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language).

Haridwar circle officer Shekhar Suyal said that the names of Ghaziabad’s Dasna temple priest Yati Narasimhanand, who was the event organiser, and Sindhu Sagar were added to the FIR.

Apart from them, Waseem Rizvi, who changed his name to Jitendra Tyagi, Sadhvi Annapurna, Dharamdas, Yati Narasimhanand and Sindhu Sagar have also been booked in the case.

Yati Narasimhanand, the controversial priest of Dasna temple, is not a part of the investigation.

Rizvi, who was earlier the president of Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board, changed his name to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi after converting to Hinduism.