Actor Shruti Haasan says she was ‘glad’ her parents separated

She is the daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika, who divorced in 2004 after 16 years of marriage

Actor Shruti Haasan has for the first time opened up about the divorce of her celebrity parents – Kamal Haasan and Sarika – saying “she is glad that they parted ways”.

Speaking with Zoom Digital on Monday (May 24), Shruti said that if husband and wife are not compatible then there is no reason for them to be together.

Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, both successful actors, married in 1988 and divorced in 2004. Shruti was still in her teens when their 16-year-marriage ended in a divorce. They have another daughter, Akshara Haasan, who is younger than Shruti. Akshara acted opposite Dhanush in Amitabh-starrer Hindi film ‘Shamitabh’.

Shruti admitted she is closer to her father, but said her mother too “is a part of her life”. “I was just excited for them (her parents) to live their own lives. I was glad they separated as I do not think two people who are not getting along, should get along for some reason. They continue to be wonderful parents. I am particularly close to my dad. My mum is doing well and is a part of our lives as well. It actually panned out for the best,” Shruti said speaking to Zoom Digital.

Shruti has acted in several Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films and is also a known singer. She is best remembered for Telugu films ‘Yevadu’, ‘Race Gurram’, ‘Vakeel Saab’, Hindi films ‘Gabbar Is Back’, ‘Welcome Back’ and many more.

The year 2021 gave a kick-start to Shruti’s career after a brief lull in 2020 due to COVID. Telugu film ‘Krack’ with Ravi Teja in lead role, released in January with a bang. ‘Salaar’, a Telugu-Kannada project, has Shruti and Prabhas in the lead role and is touted as one of the costliest productions ever. It is expected to release in the second half of 2022. Shruti is also expected to star in a web series, which is inspired by author Ravi Subramanian’s best seller ‘The bestseller she wrote’. The year 2021 also marks 10 years for Shruti in the film industry.