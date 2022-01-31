Shashi Tharoor takes dig at PM: O Mitron far more dangerous than Omicron

There is no ‘milder variant’ of this virus, he added.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted that “Far more dangerous than #Omicron is ‘O Mitron’!”

“Mitron” means “friends” and the term has been associated with PM Modi who has often used it to address people in his speeches and on Mann Ki Baat.

Tharoor added in his tweet: “We are measuring the consequences of the latter every day in increased polarisation, promotion of hatred & bigotry, insidious assaults on the Constitution & the weakening of our democracy. There is no ‘milder variant’ of this virus.”

His attack came on a day when the Budget session of Parliament has begun and Assembly elections for five states are just round the corner.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala reacted to the post by asking whether the Congress can keep the COVID-19 pandemic above politics.

“Can Congress keep pandemic above politics? First Congress spread vaccine hesitancy & now it says Omicron isn’t dangerous — at beginning of Covid 19 Akhilesh said CAA is more dangerous than Covid. Do these people have no sense of responsibility?” he tweeted.

A day earlier, Tharoor, MP from Thiruvananthapuram, had shared a video of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and accused him of polarising the poll-bound state, saying he had no idea how much damage he had caused to the country.

And on Sunday, the Congress gave notice in the Lok Sabha for moving a privilege motion against Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw for "misleading" the House on Pegasus spyware, which a report in The New York Times said India had bought from Israel in 2017.