Shashi Tharoor not in Kharge’s 47-member Congress Steering Committee

The committee announced hours after Kharge took over as the new Congress president, retains most of the CWC members

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday (October 26) constituted a 47-member Steering Committee to function in place of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

The committee announced hours after Kharge took over as the new Congress president, retains most of the CWC members.

The committee includes senior Congress party leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Also Watch: Mallikarjun Kharge officially takes charge as Congress president

Advertisement

Priyanka Gandhi, AK Antony, Ambika Soni, Anand Sharma, KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala are also a part of the panel.

The Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has constituted the Steering Committee which would function in place of the Congress Working Committee. Senior party leaders including former PM Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others are the members of the Committee. pic.twitter.com/pbAQrlecZE — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022

Kharge, however, did not include Shashi Tharoor in the 47-member Steering Committee of Congress. Tharoor was Kharge’s rival candidate in the Congress presidential polls.

All CWC members and office bearers had tendered their resignation to the party chief, Kharge, for him to choose a new team, suggest reports.

Also Read: Congress will be strengthened by Kharge’s leadership: Sonia Gandhi

AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal in a statement said: “As per Article XV (b) of the Constitution of the Indian National Congress, the Congress president has constituted the Steering Committee which would function in place of the Congress Working Committee.”