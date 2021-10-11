Shah Rukh’s Mannat in tatters after Aryan’s bail plea rejected again

Shah Rukh and Gauri spend sleepless nights, worrying about son’s wellbeing and food in prison

While Aryan Khan’s bail plea in the drugs-on-cruise case was rejected for the third time on Monday (October 11), the obvious question that pops up in everyone’s mind is, what’s the mood at ‘Mannat’, the plush bungalow that belongs to Bollywood superstar and Aryan’s father, Shah Rukh Khan.

Except for a few voices in support, the Hindi film industry has maintained stoic silence in the matter so far. Not that the starlets don’t care enough. Ever since last year’s Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case became big, there has been uneasiness among the Bollywood biggies, who fear the ‘witchhunt’ against the film fraternity may knock on their doors someday.

Several actors close to SRK are worried about the future of their children as they fear who could be the next target. “This arrest has proved that no one is safe, and it could be any other star son or daughter in the coming days. To live in fear or to have an open social life is a choice that every celebrity kid will have to make,” a source told India Today.

Many are surprised what’s taking it so long to secure bail for Aryan, who has spent a week now in custody and jail. This comes after a few reports suggest the NCB has not found any drugs with Aryan. There is also a perception that the 23-year-old is being targeted because he’s Shah Rukh Khan’s son.

Hrithik Roshan came out in support early on. He wrote a post saying: “My dear Aryan, Life is a strange ride. It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great because it throws you curve balls, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play.”

Suhana Khan, the younger daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan and the sister of Aryan, reacted to Hrithik’s social media post by liking it. However, she refrained from commenting on it.

Other Bollywood personalities like Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Pooja Bhatt and Hansal Mehta too extended support to Shah Rukh and Aryan. Director Sanjay Gupta and actor-politician Raj Babbar spoke in favour as well. Others like Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Taapsee Pannu, Tiger Shroff, Dia Mirza and Ayushmann Khurrana also liked Hrithik’s Instagram post for Aryan.

Aryan, 23, has not been media savvy. He generally keeps a low profile and doesn’t like film award ceremonies or paparazzi following him. In fact, Aryan made his social media handle private last year.

India Today quoted a close friend of the Khan family, who said both Shah Rukh and Gauri are distraught since Aryan’s arrest. “Shah Rukh Khan was confident his son will get bail soon, but the delay (in securing bail) has left the two devastated,” said the family member.

SRK, on his part, went for the best legal advice. Advocate Satish Maneshinde gave SRK the confidence that Aryan would get bail soon, but the court rejected his plea on the grounds that it was ‘unmaintainable’. “The family is badly shaken by the way things have gone so far,” the source revealed.

Gauri Khan’s brother Vikrant Chibber and his wife Namita too have been around her to extend support. Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan are with Gauri during this tough time.

SRK has reportedly put all his projects on hold and is “spending sleepless nights, following up the case and being in touch with NCB officials, inquiring about his son’s well-being”. “Gauri and SRK make multiple calls through the day to check on his health. Even though there is no direct access to Aryan, information on his well-being is conveyed to the family. There even was a request made to send home-cooked meals and his personal belongings to Aryan,” the source told India Today.

On the work front, the King Khan has indefinitely postponed the Spain schedule of his film with Deepika Padukone. Shah Rukh was shooting for Atlee’s film with actor Nayanthara days before the ship raid.

SRK fans are keen to hear about the family’s wellbeing from the superstar himself. The source adds that Shah Rukh is unlikely to speak to the media on the topic until Aryan is back home.