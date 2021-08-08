Security tightened at IGI Airport after bomb threat by Al-Qaeda

The IGI police station received an email by Al-Qaeda, which warned the Airport Operations Control Centre about the threat

Security at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi was tightened following a bomb threat on Saturday evening. The IGI police station received an email by Al-Qaeda, which warned the Airport Operations Control Centre about the threat.

“On Saturday, IGI police station informed Airline Operations Control Center (AOCC) at the airport about a bomb threat e-mail received with the subject of planned bomb blast by Al-Qaeda Sargana at IGI airport stating that Karanbir Suri alias Mohamad Jalal and Karanbir Suri’s wife Shaily Sharda alias Haseena are coming to India on Sunday from Singapore and plan to put the bomb on IGI in 1-3 days,” the airport said in an official statement.

According to the statement, airport authorities found the threat to be ‘non-specific’ after investigation, and terminated the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) from the airport. “However, an extra alert has been sounded and all security measures have enhanced at IGI Airport,” it added.

However, Security Operations Control Centre found after examining the mail that a similar threat with the same names and in similar language was received in the recent past. The Delhi police has been requested to check the investigation reports of the earlier threats and also track the source of the e-mail.