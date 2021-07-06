Scindia, Sonowal likely to get berths in Modi 2.0 first Cabinet rejig

Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia reportedly heading to Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reshuffle his cabinet for the first time since his government was voted back to power in 2019.

Party leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Jyotiraditya Scindia are reportedly heading to Delhi expecting to be inducted into the cabinet.

Sonowal is the former chief minister of Assam who was asked to make way for the current incumbent Himanta Biswa Sarma after the recent election. He served as the Union minister for sports and youth affairs from 2014 to 2016 and is currently an MLA.

Narayan Tatu Rane was formerly a member of the Shiv Sena. He joined the Congress in 2005 before launching the Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha, which later merged with the BJP. He is currently a Rajya Sabha member.

Scindia was a long-standing member of the Congress and MP who lost the 2019 election. Disgruntled with the Congress, he joined the BJP in 2020.

Ahead of the reshuffle on Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot, 83, as the governor of Karnataka – one of eight such appointments.

PS Sreedharan Pillai, the governor of Mizoram, was moved to Goa. Satyadev Narayan Arya, Haryana governor, will shift to Tripura, while the Tripura governor was transferred to Jharkhand.

Bandaru Dattatraya, the governor of Himachal Pradesh, was sent to Haryana.

Hari Babu Kambhampati was made Mizoram governor while Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was sent to Madhya Pradesh.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was named governor of Himachal Pradesh.

There are a “record number” of SC, ST and OBC governors in the country now, NDTV quoted “sources” as saying.